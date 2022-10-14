Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

Unum Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Unum Group has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unum Group to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.77. 1,438,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.