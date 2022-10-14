Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $728.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.2145 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 41,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.