Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Short Interest Update

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 2,290.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

VHNA opened at $10.10 on Friday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

