Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.13 on Friday, reaching $186.84. The company had a trading volume of 40,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.