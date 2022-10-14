Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Echo Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 8.1% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $533,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.94. 7,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,221. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.67.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.