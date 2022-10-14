Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VOO traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,177. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.64 and its 200-day moving average is $369.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

