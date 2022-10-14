Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,052 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 21.7% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.42. 345,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,177. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
