Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Down 79.8% in September

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 738,100 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the September 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,888,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,542,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,463. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.156 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 23.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,438,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675,240 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,094,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,893,000 after buying an additional 3,641,053 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,546,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,145,000 after buying an additional 813,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,184,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,523,000 after buying an additional 319,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,387,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,571,000 after buying an additional 319,421 shares during the period.

