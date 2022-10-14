Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Down 79.8% in September

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 738,100 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the September 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,888,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Performance
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,542,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,463. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $86.03.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.156 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (BND)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.