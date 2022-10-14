Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $127.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,433. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.69.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.