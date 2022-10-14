VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ VECT opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. VectivBio has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $9.29.
VECT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of VectivBio from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
