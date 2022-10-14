Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Short Interest Down 68.9% in September

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

About Vector Acquisition Co. II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

