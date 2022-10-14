Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $33.83 on Friday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $556,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,474.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

