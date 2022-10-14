Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 49,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,200,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $805,925.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,935.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $574,754.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,606.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $805,925.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 113.0% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 58.0% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $60,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

