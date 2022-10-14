Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,347 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 4.0% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $101,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,551,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 467.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,136 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,270. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.71 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.