Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,345 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,334,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,828,000 after purchasing an additional 234,308 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 8.4% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,115,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,371,000 after purchasing an additional 862,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 448.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

