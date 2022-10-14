VIBE Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $679,677.04 and $3,227.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

