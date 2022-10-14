Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 198.1% from the September 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Virgin Money UK Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CBBYF remained flat at $2.40 during trading hours on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
