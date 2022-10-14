Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.51

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 2642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Virgin Orbit Trading Up 14.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Virgin Orbit ( NASDAQ:VORB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 11.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

