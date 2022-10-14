Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Update

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRIGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 398,100 shares, an increase of 526.9% from the September 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 605,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ VIRI opened at $0.35 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Virios Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

