Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Update

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 398,100 shares, an increase of 526.9% from the September 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 605,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ VIRI opened at $0.35 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Virios Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
About Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
