Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.74

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.74 and traded as low as $4.95. Vuzix shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 347,420 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $312.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.22.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 384.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.
