Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.74

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.74 and traded as low as $4.95. Vuzix shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 347,420 shares.

Vuzix Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $312.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.22.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 384.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vuzix

Vuzix Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Vuzix by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,225,000 after purchasing an additional 569,860 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Vuzix by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

