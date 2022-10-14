Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Wag! Group Trading Up 0.4 %

PET stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96. Wag! Group has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.