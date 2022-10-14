White Pine Investment CO Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

White Pine Investment CO lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 3.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.6 %

CVS opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day moving average is $98.11. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.55.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.