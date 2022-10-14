Yamana Gold Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter.

Yamana Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.63 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

Institutional Trading of Yamana Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,237,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,223 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,655,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,094,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after buying an additional 3,733,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

