Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.63

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.63 and traded as high as C$2.63. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 380,672 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on YGR. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cormark increased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Yangarra Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05.
About Yangarra Resources
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.