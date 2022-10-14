Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.63

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.63 and traded as high as C$2.63. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 380,672 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on YGR. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cormark increased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.