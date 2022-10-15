15,000 Shares in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth $5,868,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth $3,666,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth $2,077,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth $396,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of TWM opened at $18.83 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.