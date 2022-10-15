1irstGold Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for approximately $61.76 or 0.00321991 BTC on major exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $10,870.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.06 or 0.27453523 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010722 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

