Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,078,739,000 after purchasing an additional 351,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,658,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $906,515,000 after purchasing an additional 920,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

NYSE:ABT opened at $100.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average of $109.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $96.67 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

