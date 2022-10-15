Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABEO. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Down 17.3 %

Shares of ABEO opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,826 shares during the period.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

