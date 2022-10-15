Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACCD. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 114.56%. The business had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,442.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,764 shares of company stock worth $20,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 41.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after buying an additional 1,700,239 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 10.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth $159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 743.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 459,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the second quarter worth $75,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also

