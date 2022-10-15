Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARAY. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accuray has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $35,826.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 769,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 34,379 shares of company stock worth $72,196 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accuray by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,651,000 after buying an additional 114,036 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accuray by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,697,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after buying an additional 1,468,071 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,505,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 117,354 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Accuray by 17.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 549,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Accuray by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

