Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Acme United Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Acme United stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146. Acme United has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $86.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Acme United

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other news, Director Brian Barker purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,925. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Barker bought 1,300 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,453 shares of company stock valued at $77,581 and have sold 2,543 shares valued at $80,590. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United during the second quarter worth $205,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Acme United by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after buying an additional 23,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

