Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Shares Up 2.4%

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.18. 148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

