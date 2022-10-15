Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up 1.5% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.13. 5,141,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865,700. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

