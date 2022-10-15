Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,458 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 90,506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Adobe by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.74.

ADBE opened at $287.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.68. The company has a market cap of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

