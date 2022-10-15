Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.86. Aegon shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 65,260 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEG. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aegon from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aegon in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

Aegon Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Aegon had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in Aegon during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

See Also

