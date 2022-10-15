aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.42 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $64.42 million and $3.04 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007163 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008973 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,254,854 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

