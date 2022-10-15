Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.75

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.75 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.87). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 72 ($0.87), with a volume of 56,652 shares trading hands.

Aeorema Communications Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,800.00.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.