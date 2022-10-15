Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.00.
Agenus Stock Performance
Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Agenus has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $690.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 10.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 20.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 249,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.
About Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
