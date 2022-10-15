Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $57.45. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $47.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,401.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Agilysys by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Agilysys by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 107,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,485 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

