Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the September 15th total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.77. 3,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,227. Airbus has a 1 year low of $82.66 and a 1 year high of $137.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.33.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

