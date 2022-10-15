Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 3,782 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 687.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $179.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

