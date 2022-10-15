Albion Financial Group UT Reduces Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $197.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.33.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

