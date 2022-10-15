Albion Financial Group UT Sells 1,872 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $24.71 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

