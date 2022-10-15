Albion Financial Group UT Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in PayPal were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $80.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

