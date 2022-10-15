Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $71.42

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.42 and last traded at $72.60, with a volume of 163134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.73.

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 147,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 17,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

