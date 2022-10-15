Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. Alkermes has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 132.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.