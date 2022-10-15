Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALKS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Alkermes Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $22.62. 2,071,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,337. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

