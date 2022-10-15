Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Short Interest Update

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 12,870,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Stock Down 2.5 %

BIRD stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $462.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.