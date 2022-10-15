Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.26 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1,764.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

