Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLPGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.26 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1,764.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

