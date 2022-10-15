AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Stock Price Up 1.3%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.83. Approximately 7,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 39,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the second quarter worth $153,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the first quarter worth $891,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF by 187.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 22,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the first quarter worth $975,000.

